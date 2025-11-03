SC raps govt employees feeding stray dogs, violating order on designated spots

The Supreme Court monitoring stray dog bite incidents on Monday took serious note of the violations of its order by employees of government offices feeding and encouraging stray dogs in clear disregard to court’s directions on designated feeding spots and posted the matter for passing orders on Friday. The Supreme Court of India. (File)

A bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said, “We will be issuing directions with respect to government institutions and public sector undertakings where employees are feeding the dogs, and supporting and encouraging stray dogs in the area.”

The court’s remark was well-timed as chief secretaries of all states and union territories - except West Bengal, Telangana and Kerala - were present in the courtroom pursuant to an order of October 27 directing their personal presence for non-compliance of its earlier order.

The court had in August sought information about implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules but despite passage of three months, except West Bengal and Telangana and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), no state filed a response. On Monday, Kerala was the only state whose chief secretary sought exemption from appearance and the principal secretary was present on the state’s behalf.

The court was hearing a suo motu proceeding based on a news report raising concerns over public safety following a spate of dog-bite incidents. At the same time, the court wished to balance the statutory mandate of humane treatment under the ABC Rules. These rules require the municipal bodies to sterilise stray dogs and carry out vaccination programme based on the catch-neuter-vaccinate-release model rather than capturing them en masse.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta appearing for the state of Madhya Pradesh informed the court that all states and union territories have filed the responses pursuant to the order passed by the court on October 27.

The court said, “We will try and give directions on the dog-bite incidents that are happening.” On an earlier occasion, the court had observed that despite its directions, the incidents of dog-bites are still happening and this is bringing disrepute to the country in the global platform.

The court directed Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to be made a party and directed senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal, assisting the court as amicus curiae, to compile a checklist of compliances under various heads based on responses of the states and UTs.

Mehta pointed out that even victims of dog bites ought to be heard as private citizens and organisations sought to be heard in the matter. In the past, the court had allowed organisations and individuals who are dog lovers to participate in the proceedings subject to payment of ₹2 lakh and ₹25,000, respectively, to be used for the welfare of dogs.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for one of the intervenors pointed out that his clients have prepared a checklist to show how states and UTs have fared on the different aspects contained in the court’s order. The court permitted the same to be shared with the amicus.

It even permitted the victims of dog-bites to join as parties and waived the condition for them of prior deposit.

Noting that since all states and UTs have submitted responses, the court dispensed with its earlier orders requiring physical presence of chief secretaries. However, the court said, “Their presence will become necessary in case there is any non-compliance of the court’s directions.”

The court had been critical of states for “sleeping over” the order to file status reports and it was their lethargy to file timely reports that drove the court to direct the presence of chief secretaries, which is a rare order for the court to pass.

The suo motu case was initiated on July 28 following reports of rising stray dog attacks and rabies cases, particularly among children in Delhi and other regions.