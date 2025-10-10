New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order, which said there shall be no stay on demolition of the Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital. SC refuses to entertain plea against Delhi HC order in Signature View Apartments case

The plea, which came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe, sought a stay on the interim order passed by a division bench of the high court on September 17.

The Signature View Apartments is part of a multi-storey housing scheme of 2010 launched by the Delhi Development Authority .

It comprises 336 flats 224 part of higher income group category and the remaining 112 of middle income group category and consists of 12 blocks.

After two-three years of the first allotment of flats in 2010 and possession in 2012, the plasters of the exterior walls of the buildings in most blocks started falling, while the pillars developed cracks.

In its September 17 order, the high court, as an interim measure, ordered that the DDA shall, within two days of its order, set up a camp office in the precincts of Signature View Apartments to facilitate documentation and other paperwork for the purposes of vacation and handing over of flats by the residents.

"There shall be no stay on demolition, which shall, however, be undertaken by the DDA by causing minimum inconvenience to the residents," it said.

The high court said the residents would be permitted to take away their household items at the time of vacating the flats, including bathroom fittings and electrical items, etc.

"Residents are granted time till October 12, 2025, to vacate their respective flats. We may make it clear that the stay of the residents for any period under this order shall be at their own risk for the reasons already assigned in our earlier order dated August 7, 2025," the high court said.

In December 2024, a single-judge bench of the high court upheld a December 18, 2023, order issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which declared the structures as dangerous.

The single judge said the DDA had the authority to demolish the structures and reconstruct the same.

