e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SC refuses to interfere in High Court order on three capitals for Andhra Pradesh

SC refuses to interfere in High Court order on three capitals for Andhra Pradesh

A division bench of the Supreme Court set aside the special leave petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government, challenging the high court ‘s order for status quo on continuing Amaravati as the state capital..

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:57 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The Supreme Court refused to grant stay on the High Court order for status quo on continuing Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.
The Supreme Court refused to grant stay on the High Court order for status quo on continuing Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

In yet another setback to the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s plan to form three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant stay on the high court order for status quo on continuing Amaravati as the state capital.

A division bench of the Supreme Court comprising justice Ashok Bhushan, justice R Subhash Reddy and justice M R Shah set aside the special leave petition filed by the state government, challenging the high court order.

The bench said it cannot interfere in the matter, as it is already pending in the high court and is coming up for hearing on Thursday.

The Supreme Court also rejected the plea of the state government to direct the high court to expedite the hearing. “We cannot fix a deadline to the high court to complete the hearing. But we hope it will settle the issue at the earliest,” the bench said.

Senior counsel Fali S Nariman, arguing for the farmers of Amaravati, said the high court was formed in Amaravati as per a presidential order. As such, the state government cannot decide the judicial capital at Kurnool, he said.

The development comes as a big disappointment for the Jagan government which is keen on shifting the executive capital to Visakhapatnam at the earliest.

More than 55 public interest litigation petitions have been filed in the high court challenging the laws pertaining to creation of three capitals and abolition of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

The HC granted status quo on the two Acts till August 27. The case will come up for hearing in the high court on Thursday.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
Sonia Gandhi holds Oppn meet on JEE, NEET; Mamata Banerjee suggests approaching SC
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Mehul Choksi moves Delhi HC against Netflix series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In