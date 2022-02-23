Home / India News / Supreme Court rejects plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams
Supreme Court rejects plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams

The Supreme Court bench termed the plea as misleading which gives false hope to the students
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of offline exams for Class X and XII board exams.(ANI)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 02:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking cancellation of offline examinations for class 10th and 12th to be conducted by all state boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the National Institute of Open Schooling. 

Dismissing the plea, the apex court said such petitions were misleading and and give false hope to students.

“You see you are creating conducive only. Entertaining such petitions is only increasing confusion in system. What kind of petitions are being folded? Let authorities take decisions,” the bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar said, legal website Live Law reported. 

