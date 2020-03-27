SC seeks Centre’s response on plea to evacuate Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:25 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Central government on a petition seeking the evacuation of Indian pilgrims stranded in the Iranian city of Qom because of the Coronavirus disease.

The petition filed by Mustafa MH, a relative of two of the stranded pilgrims, said at least 250 of the stranded pilgrims may have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease although there is no clarity yet on this. Two of the pilgrims have already passed away although there is again no certainty as whether or not the cause of death was indeed the Coronavirus.

“It may be mentioned that there has been some confusion as to whether these persons are actually infected or not. However, the fact of the matter is that these are persons, who are in fact stranded amongst other 850 Pilgrims in the city of Qom. Given the fact that the persons have been put in an accommodation together regardless of whether somebody is positive for Corona or not is a serious health hazard”, the petition said.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant heard senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who appeared for the petitioner via video conferencing, before issuing notice to the central government.

The government had, on March 25, evacuated 253 pilgrims from Iran although more than 500 Indians are still stranded there.

The petitioner submitted that the pilgrims, who are currently lodged by the Iranian government in various hotels, are at the risk of contracting coronavirus since many of them are old people who suffer from ailments such as hypertension and diabetes and require regular medical care. They have been housed in group accommodation, with 4-5 persons being put up in a single room.

“In case urgent help is not provided to these pilgrims, there are bound to be serious health hazards, which have started to become fatal and has resulted in the death of two pilgrims already”, the petition stated.

Moreover, the petitioner also submitted that the pilgrims have to pay for the accommodation out of their pockets and many are not in a position to do so since they do not have sufficient money with them.

The pilgrims had started their journey from India on different dates starting in December 2019. The trip was scheduled to be for a period of three months and the pilgrims were scheduled to return on several dates starting from February 26. During the interregnum came the Coronavirus outbreak as a result of which the pilgrims were stranded in Iran.

“Till such time as the requisite arrangements are made for evacuation of such passengers, the Respondents (central government) be directed to provide adequate health and medical support to the Indian citizens stranded in Iran”, the petitioner said.