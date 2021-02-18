SC seeks govt on plea for voting rights to people outside their constituencies

The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea seeking voting rights through postal ballot for people stationed outside their constituency.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notices to the Ministry of Law and Justice and the poll body seeking their replies on the petition.

"What kind of plea is this? Sitting in England you will vote here? If you can't care enough to go to your constituency why should law help you," said the bench also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by S Sathyan seeking voting rights for students, NRIs and other people stationed outside their constituency at the time of elections.

The PIL has sought extension of postal ballot facility or electronically transmitted postal ballot system to all registered voters stationed outside their constituency.