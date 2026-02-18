SC seeks Mohammed Shami’s reply on wife’s plea to shift cases to Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to cricketer Mohammed Shami on a plea by his estranged wife seeking transfer of maintenance and related proceedings pending against him from a court in West Bengal to Delhi, where she is now residing with their daughter. In 2018, Jahan filed a criminal case in Jadavpur (West Bengal) alleging extreme cruelty by the cricketer and his family

Issuing notice on a fresh petition filed by Hasin Jahan, a bench of justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan sought the response of the cricketer and his family members, who are named in multiple proceedings initiated by Jahan before a court in West Bengal.

In 2018, Jahan filed a criminal case in Jadavpur (West Bengal) alleging extreme cruelty by the cricketer and his family. Later, she moved the trial court seeking relief under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and maintenance under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Advocates Sriram Parakkat and Deepak Prakash, appearing in the transfer petition, informed the bench that Jahan has shifted to Delhi to secure her daughter’s educational aspirations.

She has also filed a separate plea in the top court seeking enhanced maintenance, claiming that the present monthly maintenance of ₹4 lakh is not proportional to Shami’s earnings. The court had issued notice to the cricketer in November 2025, but no response has been filed by him so far.

The present petition said that multiple trips to Kolkata for the pending proceedings would cause “grave financial hardship” and “severe inconvenience,” prejudicing her ability to effectively pursue the litigation, as she is completely dependent on the maintenance amount provided by Shami.

On August 25 last year, the Calcutta High Court approved enhanced monthly maintenance of ₹1.5 lakh for the wife and ₹2.5 lakh for the child. Earlier, the trial court had directed Shami to pay ₹80,000 per month towards his daughter’s maintenance and ₹50,000 for his estranged wife.

Jahan claimed that Shami lives a lavish lifestyle and that his monthly expenses exceed ₹1.08 crore, as per an affidavit filed by him in the high court. While arguing for enhanced maintenance, she contended that the cricketer’s net worth is estimated at about ₹500 crore, even as she remains unemployed and has no independent source of income to meet her daily needs and those of her child.