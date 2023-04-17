Home / India News / SC stays high court order asking CBI, ED to question TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

SC stays high court order asking CBI, ED to question TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 11:46 AM IST

The Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta high court order asking the CBI and ED to also question Abhishek Banerjee in connection with Bengal school recruitment scam.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Calcutta high court order asking the CBI and ED to also question Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged school recruitment scam in West Bengal. The next hearing is on April 24.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.(PTI file)

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwalam also stayed the Calcutta high court's April 13 order directing the West Bengal Police not to lodge any FIR against CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers probing the school jobs-for-bribes scam.

“The petition was in the mentioning list. Dr AM Singhvi has adverted to the contents of the order and the directions passed by which the ED and CBI have been directed to file a report with respect to a probe in connection with a public speech by Abhishek Banerjee. List on April 24, 2023. Till the next date of listing, there shall be stay on all action against petitioner in relation to the directions passed in impugned order,” the apex court ordered.

