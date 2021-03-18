IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / SC to hear on March 25 plea to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC to hear on March 25 plea to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees

Advocate Prashant Bhushan requested an urgent hearing of the plea on behalf of a Rohingya, Mohammad Salimullah. Bhushan said an urgent intervention was required since those detained in Jammu could be deported anytime to Myanmar, where they fled from fearing persecution
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:41 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on March 25 a plea seeking release and protection of over 150 Rohingya refugees, who have been sent to a holding centre in Jammu as part of the Jammu & Kashmir administration’s process to identify undocumented immigrants in the Union Territory. The administration has said it will work on their deportation next to Myanmar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta to come with a response to the plea next week.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration began the process of identifying undocumented immigrants on March 6. Over 150 of them were sent to the holding centre under the Foreigners Act. Officials insisted due process of law was followed and added the immigrants sent to the centre did not carry any valid travel documents.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya have since 2017 fled Myanmar to escape persecution and many of them have been staying in the Union Territory. The UN has called a Myanmar army’s campaign against the Rohingya “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing”.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan requested an urgent hearing of the plea on behalf of a Rohingya, Mohammad Salimullah. Bhushan said an urgent intervention was required since those “detained” in Jammu could be deported anytime to Myanmar, where they fled from fearing persecution.

“There is a military government in Myanmar now. Their life is under threat,” said Bhushan, referring to the latest military coup in Myanmar in February.

Mehta said Bhushan’s submissions were factually incorrect and added the government would respond on March 24.

Salimullah has, in his plea, cited news reports of “detention” of around 150 refugees in a “temporary jail” for their deportation.

“This follows the Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s statements two months ago that the Rohingya (identified as Muslim refugees by the government) would not be able to secure citizenship. These refugees have been illegally detained and jailed in the Jammu sub-jail, which has been converted into a holding centre with the IGP (inspector general of police, Jammu) Mukesh Singh stating that they face deportation back to Myanmar following verification by their embassy,” he said in his plea.

The plea has urged the court to order the release of the Rohingya refugees immediately and direct the government to expeditiously grant refugee identification cards to them.

It cited records from the deputy commissioner’s office and added it showed 6,523 Rohingyas were living in Jammu. The plea requested the court to stop the Centre from implementing any orders on deporting the refugees. It added the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees should be asked to “intervene and determine the protection needs of the Rohingya refugees not just in the Jammu but also in camps across the country and complete the process of granting them refugee cards”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Job seekers wait in a queue for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, Maharashtra. India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.2% last month, up from 5.9% in February 2018, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) think tank. The figures are more recent than government data and many economists regard them as more credible. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
Job seekers wait in a queue for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, Maharashtra. India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.2% last month, up from 5.9% in February 2018, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) think tank. The figures are more recent than government data and many economists regard them as more credible. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: Unemployment rises in Delhi during lockdown, women hit wor

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC to hear on March 25 plea to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Advocate Prashant Bhushan requested an urgent hearing of the plea on behalf of a Rohingya, Mohammad Salimullah. Bhushan said an urgent intervention was required since those detained in Jammu could be deported anytime to Myanmar, where they fled from fearing persecution
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
india news

In Purulia, PM Modi refers to Ramayana to point to its water crisis

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:22 PM IST
PM Modi was addressing a public rally at Purulia in West Bengal to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court to hear plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds on March 24

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:48 AM IST
In a new application, Association for Democratic Reforms has requested the court to put a restraint on sale of these bonds ahead of the assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the foundation laying ceremony of sewage projects, at Kirari in Delhi, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the foundation laying ceremony of sewage projects, at Kirari in Delhi, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The meeting has been called to review the rise in Covid-19 cases, said health minister Satyendra Jain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmir people walk in the rains in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains, including Srinagar, experienced rains, with the Meteorological Department predicting more showers over the next two days, according to reports.(AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) (AP)
Kashmir people walk in the rains in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains, including Srinagar, experienced rains, with the Meteorological Department predicting more showers over the next two days, according to reports.(AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) (AP)
india news

Fresh rain and snowfall predicted in Kashmir later this week

By Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The weather department in Srinagar has predicted fresh rain and snowfall in Kashmir later this week, continuing the trend of back to back rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir in the month of March this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sealed Nandore ashramshala in Palghar from where 31 cases were reported on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
The sealed Nandore ashramshala in Palghar from where 31 cases were reported on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Schools shut in Maharashtra’s Palghar after students, teachers contract Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Thirty students and a teacher from the Nandore Government Ashram School tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CJI SA Bobde. (File photo)
CJI SA Bobde. (File photo)
india news

CJI pushes collegium for new SC judge’s appointment during his tenure: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:06 AM IST
A meeting of the collegium was held on Wednesday to finalise the names of some high court judges for their elevation to the apex court
READ FULL STORY
Close
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the chief ministers on Covid-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, on March 17. (PTI)
*Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the chief ministers on Covid-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, on March 17. (PTI)
india news

PM calls for quick steps to check Covid-19: Key takeaways from meeting with CMs

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The PM said if a second surge of cases was not stopped, there could be another pan-India outbreak and called for scaling up RT-PCR testing and vaccination sites
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a health official, Gujarat's daily infection count had dropped to below 1,000 on December 21, but a surge in cases was seen after February.(HT Photo)
According to a health official, Gujarat's daily infection count had dropped to below 1,000 on December 21, but a surge in cases was seen after February.(HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Ahmedabad transport services suspended from today till further notice

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:29 AM IST
On Wednesday, the state recorded 1,122 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest spike since December, taking the infection count to 2,81,173.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic from NMMC Hospital takes a swab sample from a commuter for Covid-19 testing, at Turbhe Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, on March 15. (PTI)
A medic from NMMC Hospital takes a swab sample from a commuter for Covid-19 testing, at Turbhe Railway Station in Navi Mumbai, on March 15. (PTI)
india news

Covid-19: Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike in 181 days

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The state’s total tally rose to 2,370,507, while its active caseload climbed to 152,760 on Wednesday. It also reported 84 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 53,080
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news

Direct and indirect losses of disasters need to be accounted for: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:22 AM IST
While 2021 maybe a year of recovery from the pandemic, Modi urged people not to forget the lessons learnt and understand the climate crisis does not have a vaccine yet
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
india news

Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Among the bills scheduled for consideration and passing, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 are likely to come up in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
india news

Prohibitory orders, large gatherings banned in GB Nagar till April 30

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:02 AM IST
People will have to follow Covid-19 protocols at public places during the period and they will not be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods or firearms at public places except disabled and blind people, the order said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi on July 25. Delhi’s Covid-19 recoveries have outstripped new cases on almost all days this month barring a few exceptions, after ramped-up containment and testing efforts over the past month or so. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi on July 25. Delhi’s Covid-19 recoveries have outstripped new cases on almost all days this month barring a few exceptions, after ramped-up containment and testing efforts over the past month or so. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19 Live: Compared to other states, Delhi's situation under control: Jain

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:10 PM IST
  • According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Coronavirus is part of a large conglomeration of viruses causing illness in animals or humans.
READ FULL STORY
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP