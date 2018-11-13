SC to hear on Monday 2002 Gujarat riots plea against clean chit to PM Modi

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday Zakia Jafri’s plea challenging the clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then chief minister of Gujarat, and others on allegations of a “larger conspiracy” in the 2002 riots, reports ANI.

Zakia is the widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed in the riots.

In October 2017, the Gujarat high court had upheld the clean chit given to Modi and 58 others by the Special Investigation Team.

The petition filed by Zakia Jafri and Teesta Setalvad’s Citizens for Justice and Peace had challenged the findings of the Supreme Court-appointed SIT and the ruling of a magistrate court that upheld its closure report of 2012.

Ehsan Jafri and 68 others were killed when a rioting mob attacked their Muslim-dominated Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002 in the aftermath of the Godhra train carnage. As investigations in cases progressed, Zakia in 2006 demanded that the police register a police case against Modi, some ministers and bureaucrats as well.

Two years later, the Supreme Court ordered the state government to re-investigate nine major riots cases, including the Gulberg massacre.

On April 27, 2009, the top court asked SIT to look into Zakia’s complaint. The SIT examined Modi in March 2012 and a year later, submitted a closure report that underlined there was no proof to substantiate allegations against Modi was found.

