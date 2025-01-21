Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SC upholds order quashing case against BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari

ByAbraham Thomas
Jan 21, 2025 12:40 PM IST

BJP members of Parliament Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari were accused of forcing Deogarh’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) to approve take-off of their chartered flight in August 2022

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Jharkhand high court order quashing a criminal case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of Parliament Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari for allegedly forcing Deogarh’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) to approve take-off of their chartered flight in August 2022.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan dismissed the Jharkhand government’s appeal to revive the case. (HT PHOTO)
A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan dismissed the Jharkhand government’s appeal to revive the case. (HT PHOTO)

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan dismissed the Jharkhand government’s appeal to revive the case, saying there were no grounds to do that under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 441 (criminal trespass) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others). The Supreme Court directed the state to forward the relevant material to an authorised officer under the Aircraft Act to examine if a case is justified in the matter under this law.

Dubey, Tiwari, and seven others were accused of pressuring the ATC to allow their take off. The high court quashed the case in March 2023 against them saying it was maintainable under the Aircraft Act’s Section 12B. It said a court can take cognisance under the Act only when a complaint is filed with the Director General of Civil Aviation’s written sanction.

Dubey and Tiwari argued that the Act provides for specialised authorities to investigate offences. They challenged the invoking of IPC provisions when a specialised law covered the case.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On