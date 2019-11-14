Live Updates: Sabarimala chief priest welcomes SC decision

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:25 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered verdict a bunch of cases including review petitions filed against its rulings on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple and the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The apex court also gave its judgement on a contempt petition against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ remark. Gandhi, as then Congress president, had attacked the government over the Rafale deal but ran into trouble when a statement of his seemed to have attributed the slogan “Chowkidar Chor Hai” to the Supreme Court.

Here are the highlights :

-The Sabarimala temple’s chief priest on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to refer its last year’s ruling on the entry of women of all ages to the hilltop shrine to a larger seven-judge bench. “God heard the prayers of millions of believers,” said Rajeevaru Kandarau , the tantri or the main priest of the Sabarimala temple.

-Kerala government welcomes the SC decision, said state temple affairs Kadakampally Surendran. He said the government always maintained that it will go by the SC decision

-SC issues notice on CBI appeal against Bombay HC order granting anticipatory bail to indira jaising and Anand Grover

-The Supreme Court says “Mr Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in future” for attributing to the court his remarks.

-Supreme Court dismisses contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi in Rafale case

--Rafale review petition dismissed by Supreme Court

- Rafale verdict being read out.

- In the Sabarimala case, the Chief Justice of India, said, “the entry of women into places of worship is not limited to this temple, it is involved in the entry of women into mosques and Parsi temples.”

-SC to pronounce verdict in the Rafale jet fighter deal shortly.

-Supreme Court, by a majority of 3:2, has referred the review petitions to a larger constitution bench. Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice DY Chandrachud gave dissent judgement.

- Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench in majority verdict

- The Supreme Court has started hearing the review petition in Sabarimala case.