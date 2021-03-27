‘Scared Kerala CM making wild allegations’: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has turned against central agencies after they started probing his office and some of his ministers in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Participating in a party roadshow in Dharmadom constituency in Kannur (north Kerala), where chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking re-election for April 6 assembly elections, Nadda said the CM is scared and that is why he is making wild allegations against the Union government and central agencies.

The state government had announced a judicial inquiry against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday alleging that it was trying to implicate the CM in the gold smuggling case.

“Central agencies came to investigate the gold smuggling case after the CM wrote a letter to the Prime Minister. Since the probe has reached his office and some of his ministers, he is scared and making wild allegations. Agencies can’t probe the case according to his whims and fancies,” he said while taking out a roadshow for party candidate CK Padmanabhan, also former state president, who is taking on the CM in Dharmadom.

Steeped in corruption and nepotism, the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress have no moral ground to oppose each other in the state, Nadda added. “In West Bengal, they are allies and fighting together but in Kerala, they are sworn enemies. Both are ideologically bankrupt and wedded to opportunism,” he said.

Nadda said the Union government had pumped in enough fund for developmental activities in Kerala like the Mumbai-Kanyakumari economic corridor, development of metro in port city Kochi and has also turned Kochi into an oil refinery hub.

Nadda said with the induction of ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan, a man of high integrity and commitment, and other leaders the, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will spring many surprises this time.

Talking about the Sabarimala temple issue, he said the party was consistent in opposing the dilution of customs and party workers suffered most when the CPI(M) government trampled agitations and jailed those who were on peaceful hymn-chanting sessions.

With politicking in top gear, many national leaders are set to visit the state. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in the state on Sunday and Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the state on March 20 and April 2, party leaders said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on the second leg of his visit while Priyanka Gandhi is expected in a couple of days.