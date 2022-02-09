'Scarf utaro apna, can I say that to you?': Priyanka Gandhi on hijab controversy

As Priyanka Gandhi was releasing the Congress' manifesto for Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Assembly elections 2022, the Congress leader was asked about her tweet on the hijab row which led to a brief altercation during the press conference. The video of the exchange between Priyanka Gandhi and the journalist who asked her the questions is doing the rounds on social media, after the journalist posted the video.

"प्रियंका जी, स्कूल में बिकनी कहां से आ गयी? हिजाब का मसला तो शैक्षिक संस्थान के संदर्भ में था।"

लखनऊ की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में मेरे इस सवाल पर यूं भड़क गईं प्रियंका गांधी।

फिर तो लगातार

उनके जवाब

मेरे सवाल pic.twitter.com/oa8FYDwpDB — abhishek upadhyay (@upadhyayabhii) February 9, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday extended support to the women who are seeking their rights to wear a hijab inside colleges in Karnataka and said it is a woman's right to wear whatever she likes --whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab. Priyanka's tweet has drawn flak as BJP supporters condemned the tweet saying Priyanka Gandhi is supporting wearing a bikini in the school.

In the press conference, Priyanka Gandhi was asked to comment on her suggestion of 'bikini in school' to which she said, "Aap golmol kar ke kuch bhi keh sakte (You can say anything in a roundabout way). But it's a woman's right to wear whatever she wants. No one has the right to tell a woman what to wear. There shouldn't be any politics on this," she reiterated.

On being asked whether one can wear a bikini in school, she said, "Scarf utaro apna, can I say that to you?". As the journalist said he was not in a school and in a press conference, Priyanka said, "Whatever the place is, I can't say that. I have no right to say that."

Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi was one of the leaders to slam Priyanka for her tweet. "So, this silly dynast wants girl students to wear bikini to college? Is this ladki hoo lad sakti hoon? What else can one expect from Sonia Gandhi's daughter!!!" he tweeted.