School principal, top prisons dept officer fired in J&K over ‘terror' links

The Jammu and Kashmir administration made the decision by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution under which no inquiry is carried out before expelling employees.
Jammu and Kashmir has lately been plagued with terrorist attacks, especially against migrants living in the region. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday expelled two top government officials over alleged terror links, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Feroz Ahmad, the deputy superintendent of the prisons department, and Javid Ahmad Shah, principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, were sacked from their respective services for allegedly actively working with terrorist outfits.

The Valley administration invoked Article 311 of the Constitution under which no inquiry is carried out before sacking employees.

The move came a week after the administration ordered the premature retirement of eight of its staff following a review. In an order, the administration said the employees were found to be inefficient and “acting against public interest”.

The Union territory (UT) has lately been plagued with terrorist attacks, especially against migrants living in the region. As many as 11 civilians were killed last month. Several of these victims were migrants from Bihar. So far, this year, 32 civilians have been shot dead in Kashmir by terrorists.

Also Read | Security tightened, searches intensified after J&K civilian killings

RELATED STORIES

The probe into six civilian killings has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with The Resistance Front (TRF) – an arm of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), coming out as the perpetrators of most of the attacks, Hindustan Times had earlier reported.

In counter-attacks carried out in the restive terrain, at least 13 terrorists, including a top LeT commander, have been shot dead by security forces. Last Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police a terrorist, who was allegedly involved in the killing of two migrant labourers in the Valley, was gunned down.

In a series of tweets, the J&K Police said the terrorist, Javid Ahmad Wani, was killed before he could target a shopkeeper in Baramulla region.

Topics
jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir admin
