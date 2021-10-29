Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir administration orders premature retirement of eight employees
india news

Jammu and Kashmir administration orders premature retirement of eight employees

In an order issued on Thursday, the administration cited its “resolve to make administration efficient and transparent” and added the eight were found inefficient and “acting against public interest”
A recent photo of a laser show at Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the premature retirement of eight employees. (PTI/File)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 11:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration has ordered the premature retirement of eight employees following a review.

It added that they conducted duties in ways “unbecoming of a public servant and in violation of the established code of conduct”.

The order said the exercise was conducted as part of the regular process of scrutiny of records of officials, who cross benchmarks of age and service period. “As per the recommendations of the review committee, the performance of five officers was found inefficient and their continuation in the Government service against the public interest.”

Five of the eight - Ravinder Kumar Bhat, Mohammad Qasim Wani, Noor Alam, Mohammad Mujib-Ur-Rehman Ghassi and Fayaz Ahmad Banday - were retired as per the J&K Civil Service Regulations, 1956. Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Rakesh Kumar Pargal, and Parshotam Kumar were also retired.

