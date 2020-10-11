e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh asks all teachers to report to duty from tomorrow. When are schools reopening in other states?

Himachal Pradesh asks all teachers to report to duty from tomorrow. When are schools reopening in other states?

States like Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh will not be opening schools in October.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2020 13:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan times, New Delhi
A student undergoes thermal screening before she enters the school in Ranchi.
A student undergoes thermal screening before she enters the school in Ranchi.(PTI)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all teachers and staff to be present from tomorrow, October 12 onwards, as the state government is gearing up to fully reopen schools. So far, only 50 per cent of the staff were required to be present since September 12. All schools in the state have been asked to organise parent-teacher meetings between October 15 and October 17 to discuss modalities of school reopening.

Are all schools reopening on October 15?

The Centre has given a go-ahead to the states to decide on whether to reopen schools from October 15. In September, the Centre allowed schools to partially reopen — from September 21. But only a few states went ahead and reopened school. This time too, state governments are buying time before reopening schools. As October 15 is not a binding date for all states to reopen schools, state governments are now consulting with the stakeholders about reopening schools at a later date — in early or mid-November.

Which states are reopening schools from October 15?

It may be noted that Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir partially reopened schools from September 21.

Uttarakhand is likely to reopen schools from October 15.

Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced reopening of schools from October 19.

States that are not reopening schools now

Gujarat: Schools are likely to reopen after Diwali.

Goa: No decision has been taken yet. When all stakeholders are on board, schools will be reopened.

Delhi: Schools to remain closed till October 31.

Maharashtra: Schools are not to open before Diwali.

Chhattisgarh: No decision taken yet.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools won’t open before November 2.

West Bengal: Decision will be taken only after mid-November.

tags
top news
Will Covid-10 cases increase in India during winter? Harsh Vardhan answers
Will Covid-10 cases increase in India during winter? Harsh Vardhan answers
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Congress calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Congress calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
‘Ayurveda has holistic approach’: Harsh Vardhan on Ayush-based Covid-19 treatment
‘Ayurveda has holistic approach’: Harsh Vardhan on Ayush-based Covid-19 treatment
Sanjay Raut seeks curbs on fake social media, has an advice for Amit Shah
Sanjay Raut seeks curbs on fake social media, has an advice for Amit Shah
Are all schools reopening from October 15? Latest updates from states
Are all schools reopening from October 15? Latest updates from states
Congress workers thrash woman leader for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’
Congress workers thrash woman leader for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In