Schoolboys allegedly fill girl's water bottle with urine, protests erupt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Clashes erupted in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Monday after a few schoolboys allegedly replaced water in a girl’s bottle with urine, NDTV reported. The girl studying at Government Senior Higher Secondary School also reportedly found a ‘love letter’ in her bag. Leader of Opposition in the state Rajendra Rathore condemned the incident and said it reflected the “appeasement politics" of the Congress government. (Twitter screengrab)

The incident took place in Luhariya village on Friday. The girl, who hails from a community different from the group of boys, realised a foul smell emanating from the bottle while trying to drink water during the lunch break.

Upon realising that urine was filled in her bottle and subsequently finding a note with "love you" written on it, she complained to the school principal. However, the school authorities refused to take any action in the incident, which infuriated the villagers.

"The girl, a student of a government senior higher secondary school, had gone to her home for lunch, leaving her bag and bottle behind in her class on Friday. When she got back and drank from the bottle, she detected a foul smell and found out that some boys had mixed urine with water," said additional superintendent of police Ghanshyam Sharma told India Today.

Leader of Opposition in the state Rajendra Rathore condemned the incident and said it reflected the “appeasement politics" of the Congress government.

On Monday, the local people flagged the issue to the tehsildar, the in-charge of the Luhariya police station, and the principal. Outraged by zero action from the authorities, the mob reached the area where the accused lived and started pelting stones. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the protesting crowd. Visuals shared on social media showed a huge group of people with some men seen carrying sticks.

The senior official added that no case has been filed as the student has not yet lodged a complaint. However, the accused will be brought to book once a formal complaint is registered.

Heavy security was deployed in the area following the violent protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail