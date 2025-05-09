Schools closed, sirens go off: All about what's happening in Indian border towns as Pakistan escalates tensions

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Indian forces thwarted several Pakistani missile strikes on cities along the India-Pakistan border. As many as 50 drones were neutralised by Indian Army Air Defence Units in border areas such as Udhampur, Jammu, Akhnoor and more. A man stands near damaged houses after shelling by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri.(Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The Pakistani military attempted to target as many as 15 cities in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, which Pakistan shares a border with, according to the defence ministry. The cities include - Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

Many of these cities experienced a total blackout amid raging air raid sirens as Pakistan sent swarm drones, which were intercepted by India. The border states are on high alert ever since the military tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, with schools closed in several cities and people stocking up on rations for emergencies.

Here is all you need to know: