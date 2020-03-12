Schools, colleges shut down amid spread of coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:23 IST

Delhi, Uttrakhand, Chhattisgarh and Manipur on Thursday decided to shut all schools and colleges as a measure to counter the outbreak of the coronavirus. The move came as the number of people affected by the virus in the country rose to over 70.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that, “All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed.” Delhi has also declared coronavirus as an epidemic.

Hours after the Delhi government decided to shut schools, colleges and theatres till March 31, the Uttarakhand government too ordered to shut down all schools barring those hosting Board examinations till March 31.

The order said, “Amid the coronavirus, all schools including pre-primary, primary, the secondary and higher secondary would be shut till March 31. Only those schools, where the Board examinations are ongoing, would be open that too only for students sitting for the examinations.”

In Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in a meeting with the chief secretary, health secretary and other senior officials decided that “as a precautionary measure to control coronavirus, all schools and colleges will remain closed in Chhattisgarh till March 31.”

The Manipur government in a statement announced closure of all schools in the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the disease.

“In order to ensure the reduction of mass gatherings and to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease and as a precautionary measure, the Governor of Manipur has ordered all schools (government, government-aided including private schools) located within Manipur state to remain closed with immediate effect till March 31, 2020, in public interest,” said an order signed by T Ranjit Singh, Commissioner (Education-Schools).