Schools, colleges shut in Karnataka amid red alert; Rajasthan's Ajmer waterlogged | Weather updates

A school holiday has been declared for Friday across parts of Karnataka as heavy rain lashes the southern state. As per the latest update, schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Udupi and Kodagu district have been shut due to a red alert for heavy rainfall. As per the IMD's nowcast for Karnataka, a red alert for heavy rain has been issued for Udupi, Kodagu and Dakshin Kannada districts of the state. (PTI)

Meanwhile, heavy rains have also been forecast for states such as Rajasthan, Kerala and other states as monsoon seasons continues over India.

IMD weather forecast

Schools, colleges shut in Karnataka amid red, orange alerts

In Udupi, a holiday has been declared for all schools and anganwadi centres in the region.

“Schools and Anganwadis will remain closed today due to heavy rain in the district,” read an order issued by the District Commissioner, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, in the Kodagu district, schools and colleges in Madikeri, Virajpet and Somwarpet will remain closed due to continuous heavy rain.

As per the IMD's nowcast for Karnataka, a red alert for heavy rain has been issued for Udupi, Kodagu and Dakshin Kannada districts of the state. Meanwhile, an “orange alert” is on for Uttar Kannada, Mysore, Chikmagalur, Hassan and Chamarajanagar. The rest of the state remains under a yellow warning for light rains and thunderstorms.

Red alert in Kerala

In Kerala, IMD has issued a red alert for four districts. As per the nowcast from the weather department in Thiruvananthapuram, extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast for Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Malappuram, Thrissur and Palakkad have been placed under orange alerts for heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging woes in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, moderate to heavy rains lashed the state on Friday morning. In Ajmer city, where a yellow alert is in place, severe waterlogging was reported due to the monsoon rains.

For the rest of Rajasthan, an orange alert has been issued for six districts - Tonk, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Kota and Baran.

Monsoon rains to continue across India

As per the all-India weather forecast issued by the IMD, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana are expected to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha are also expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall.