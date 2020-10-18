Schools to reopen in UP, Punjab and Sikkim from Monday: Here are the guidelines

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:10 IST

Some states will give further relaxation in their Covid-19 protocol from Monday, allowing schools to resume. These states are Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim.

The schools will reopen for classes 9-12 in these states after remaining shut for over six months due to Covid-19.

However, strict rules need to be followed by school authorities to prevent the spread of the disease. Here is a list of those protocols.

In Uttar Pradesh, classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools.

In the first shift, classes for 9 and 10 standards will be held. Classes for 11 and 12 standards will be held in the second shift, according to deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.

Students will only be allowed to attend classes after furnishing written permission from their parents or guardians, the state government said.

Fifty per cent of the students will be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day. Arrangement should be made by schools to ensure that the students sit at a distance of six feet from each other.

Sanitiser, hand wash, thermal scanning and arrangement for primary treatment should be available in all schools, the government order said.

In case of symptoms of cold or fever in any student, teacher or other employees, they will be sent home after primary treatment. All teachers, students and workers have been asked to compulsorily use masks.

Directives have also been issued to continue online teaching and encouraging it. Priority should be given to calling those students to school who do not have access to online teaching. No student should be forced to come to school, the UP government said.

The Punjab government too has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools. The government said that safety of students is its utmost priority and a special team of officers of the education department has been formed to implement the SOPs in the schools.

The online/distance learning classes shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and attendance of all students will not be mandatory, education minister Vijay Inder Singla said.

The parents should ensure that their ward wears a face mask in school and make them aware about not to exchange it with others.

The parents should also encourage their ward to wear full-sleeved clothes to minimise the interaction with any external surface, according to state government SOP.

No student of any other class will be called to the school.

Schools are also reopening in Sikkim from Monday, and the guidelines issued by the state government is slightly different. Bhim Thatal, a nodal officer of the education department’s public relations and publicity wing, said that winter holidays will be done away with completely this year, and classes will be held six days a week, with Saturday being a half day.

All notified government holidays, however, will be in place.

The current academic session will conclude by February 13, 2021, and the next will commence two days after, on February 15, he said.

A calendar has been prepared by the state education department, going by which the institutes will have to make certain arrangements, such as compiling contact details of all parents and ensuring proper hygiene on the campus.

According to the calendar, students of classes 11 and 12 will be able to attend schools on a voluntary basis from October 19, but each of them will have to carry a written permission from parents or guardian.