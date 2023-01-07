Home / Cities / Patna News / Schools up to Class 10 to remain closed in Patna till Jan 14

Schools up to Class 10 to remain closed in Patna till Jan 14

Published on Jan 07, 2023 07:53 PM IST

Academic activities related to Class 10 board exams can be continued from 9.00am to 3.00pm, as per the order.

A vehicle plies through dense fog on a cold winter day.(ANI/ Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk

All schools up to Class 10 will remain closed in Patna till January 14 in the view of cold wave conditions, district magistrate said in an order Saturday. Academic activities related to Class 10 board exams can be continued from 9.00am to 3.00pm, according to the order.

Citing the adverse impact of the cold wave conditions on the health of children, Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna DM, extended the earlier order banning all academic activities for up to Class 10.

“The outbreak of cold wave and extreme cold is continuing in the district even at present, due to which there is a possibility of adverse impact on the health and life of the children,” the order read.

"Therefore, I, Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, extending the earlier order dated 02.01.2023 I ban educational activities for all classes up to tenth in all government and private schools of Patna district," it added.

The order will be effective from January 9 to January 14.

Dense fog engulfed most parts of Bihar in the early morning hours on Saturday, reducing visibility to less than 100 metres in Purnea. The maximum temperature in the state plunged by four to seven notches below the season’s corresponding normal, making day-to-day activities difficult for people.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

bihar cold wave
Story Saved
Saturday, January 07, 2023
