Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Schools up to Class 8 in Noida to remain closed till January 15 due to cold

    The closure applies to all schools from Nursery to Class 8 affiliated with any board operating in the district

    Published on: Jan 11, 2026 5:12 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    All schools up to Class 8 across Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed till January 15 in view of dense fog and severe cold conditions, the district administration said on Sunday.

    Noida has seen light rain along with low temperature over the past few days. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
    Noida has seen light rain along with low temperature over the past few days. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

    According to an order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar, the decision has been taken in compliance with the directions of the district magistrate, news agency PTI reported.

    The closure applies to all schools from Nursery to Class 8 affiliated with any board operating in the district, including the CBSE, ICSE and the UP state board and all others.

    The order, dated January 9, stated that the instructions must be strictly followed by all institutions. The Basic Education Officer warned that strict action will be taken as per rules against schools found violating the order by reopening during the stipulated period.

    recommendedIcon
    Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Schools Up To Class 8 In Noida To Remain Closed Till January 15 Due To Cold
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes