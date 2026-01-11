Schools up to Class 8 in Noida to remain closed till January 15 due to cold

According to an order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar, the decision has been taken in compliance with the directions of the district magistrate, news agency PTI reported.

All schools up to Class 8 across Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed till January 15 in view of dense fog and severe cold conditions, the district administration said on Sunday.

The closure applies to all schools from Nursery to Class 8 affiliated with any board operating in the district, including the CBSE, ICSE and the UP state board and all others.

The order, dated January 9, stated that the instructions must be strictly followed by all institutions. The Basic Education Officer warned that strict action will be taken as per rules against schools found violating the order by reopening during the stipulated period.