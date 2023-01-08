Scindia assures speedy action over Air India urination incident

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday assured “speedy action” in the Air India urination incident where a man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger while being drunk on a New York-Delhi flight in November. “Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings,” PTI quoted the minister.

Scindia's assurance comes after the accused - identified as Shankar Mishra - was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday. A Delhi court has sent Mishra to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody. The arrest comes after the Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint lodged by the victim woman to Air India.

Mishra - who was working with the US multinational firm ‘Wells Fargo’ in India - was sacked on Friday. “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo”, the company had said in a statement.

Notably, the incident reportedly occurred on November 26, but the airline informed police only on December 28.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked Air India to submit a report explaining why the complaint was not registered for more than a month. The aviation regulator also warned the airline of strict actions if found not complying with the regulations on flight safety.

“Head of operations are hereby advised to sensitize pilots, cabin crew and director-in-flight services of their respective airlines on the topic of handling of unruly passengers through appropriate means under intimation to DGCA… Any non-compliance towards applicable regulations will be dealt with strictly and invite enforcement action”, the DGCA said in its advisory.

(With inputs from PTI)