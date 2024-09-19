Scolded by customer over grocery delay, delivery boy dies by suicide in Chennai

A 19-year-old food delivery boy died allegedly by suicide at his home in Chennai's Kolathur on Tuesday. In his purported suicide note, he mentioned feeling deeply dejected after being scolded by a woman customer during a grocery delivery. Teen food delivery boy in Chennai dies by suicide. (Representative file photo)

ALSO READ- India rejects report on alleged arms diversion to Ukraine as 'mischievous'

Why the food delivery boy took his life?

The teenager, a BCom student, worked part-time for a food delivery service. On September 11, he delivered groceries to a house in Korattur but was delayed as he had trouble locating the address. The woman customer aruged over not reaching on time. Later, she even complained about the delay and asked the company not to send him again, a report from TOI said.

Two days later, the teenager threw a stone at the woman’s house, breaking a window. The woman filed a police complaint. Police warned him in the presence of his parents and let him go.

ALSO READ- India faces ‘disparate’ range of terror threats from ISIS, Al Qaeda groups, warns FATF report

Boy took his life after the incident

However, after five days of this incident, the boy took his life on Tuesday. Police have registered a case and are investigating further.

ALSO READ- Andhra CM Naidu cites lab report alleging ‘animal fat’ in Tirupati laddus during YSRCP rule

In another news, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant, Anna Sebastian Perayil, allegedly died due to extreme work pressure at Ernst & Young (EY).

Anna, a Keralite who cleared her CA exams in 2023, had been working at EY’s Pune office for four months before passing away on July 21. Her mother wrote to EY India chairman, Rajiv Memani, accusing the firm of 'glorifying' overwork.

Anna’s father, Siby Joseph, said that she had to work late into the night which left her stressed out. Despite raising the issue with company officials, no action was taken, he added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290