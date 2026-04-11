‘Scorching heat, yet enthusiasm’: PM Modi shares rally turnout video, hails ‘West Bengal mood’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared his experience before heading to a massive public rally in Purba Bardhaman, saying the enthusiasm of people in West Bengal reflects the mood across the state. PM Narendra Modi hails ‘Bengal mood’ after massive Purba Bardhaman rally amid scorching heat. (File photo/PTI)

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister wrote about the energy and turnout at his rally held amid scorching heat.

"Just before my massive rally in Purba Bardhaman, which has just concluded... Noon time. Scorching heat. But the enthusiasm of West Bengal is all the way all across the state," PM Modi posted.

In a video shared along with the post, the Prime Minister can be seen interacting with supporters before addressing the public meeting, describing the overwhelming response he received upon arrival.

"My dear friends, you can see behind me what the mood of Bengal is. It's only 11:00-11:30, and this is my first meeting of the day. Thousands of people, youth, mothers, and sisters are here just at the helipad. This is an amazing scene. Well, people are waiting for me at the public meeting, so I must go. Thank you," PM Modi said in the video.