‘Score a century…’: What Bill Gates said after meeting Sachin Tendulkar

ByRitu Maria Johny
Mar 01, 2023 03:04 PM IST

Billionaire Bill Gates, currently on a visit to India, met Sachin Tendulkar and his wife in Mumbai on Tuesday.

After catching up with Harvard classmate Anand Mahindra and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Bill Gates also met Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on Tuesday. Tweeting pictures from the meeting, Tendulkar said that the two exchanged thoughts on philanthropy, even touching upon kids’ healthcare. Notably, the legendary cricket’s Sachin Tendulkar Foundation strives to give affordable healthcare to children from underprivileged backgrounds.

Bill Gates meets Sachin Tendulkar. (Twitter)
Bill Gates meets Sachin Tendulkar. (Twitter)

The Microsoft co-founder also met Tendulkar’s wife Anjali.

Expressing gratitude to Gates for the ‘learning opportunity’, the cricketer added that the world's problems could be resolved by initiating more thought-provoking conversations.

"We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children's healthcare, which our Foundation works on. Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world's challenges. Thanks for your insights Bill Gates," Tendulkar tweeted.

Retweeting the post, Gates invoked a cricketing pun while praising Tendulkar’s efforts to improve child healthcare. “I had a great time learning more about your work in children's healthcare. I’m optimistic that, working together, we can score a century for progress!” the billionaire wrote.

The meeting was organised by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which works on a plethora of social and economic issues around the world. This is Gates' first visit to India since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Measles over Mars: Bill Gates takes a jab at Elon Musk's space ambitions

The post garnered several reactions from netizens. Many users commented on ‘two legends’ being captured in one frame.

The Mahindra group chairman on Tuesday met Gates and said they did not discuss technology or business but ‘about how they could work together to multiply social impact,’ while revealing that he received an autographed copy of the philanthropist's book.

Gates also held a discussion with Shaktikanta Das at the central bank's regional office in Mumbai, days after lauding India's achievements in polio eradication, lowering HIV transmission, reduction of poverty and infant mortality.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

sachin tendulkar bill gates
