Scorsese, Szabó to be honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be conferred on filmmakers Martin Scorsese and István Szabó at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held in Goa from November 20 to 28 in a hybrid format, officials familiar with the matter said.

Scorsese has directed Oscar-winning movies such as Taxi Driver and Goodfellas. Szabo, a Hungarian film director, is best known for directing Mephisto, which won an Academy Award.

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said there will be many firsts at this year’s IFFI. His ministry has planned a masterclass for young people in direction, acting, cinematography, editing, and production. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms will also participate in the event.

“As India is celebrating 75 years of independence, we have started a new initiative for training 75 creative minds of tomorrow. These young talented people will be offered an opportunity to apply for a masterclass with the experts. The participants will be shortlisted by a jury and get an opportunity to interact with industry leaders,” said Thakur.

A competition to attend the class will be held this year as well as the next. “It is difficult for the young to reach out to these experts otherwise,” he said.

HT on September 23 reported IIFI is looking to tie up with Netflix to screen an original during the festival and host a masterclass with experts from the OTT platform.

An official said this is the first time the festival is tying up with OTT platforms. “Cinema and movies are being viewed on OTTs. Series and films are made specifically for OTT platforms. In Covid-19 times, they are earning a higher revenue than traditional mediums.” The official added by tying up with the platforms such as Netflix, IFFI is embracing new tech and giving a platform for artists to interact with OTT players. “IFFI will give a platform to budding talent across India,” the official said. “75 creative minds (under 35 years) will be invited (to)... interact with Industry leaders and attend masterclasses.”

The official said BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Film Festival is being held alongside IFFI for the first time.

The festival will open with an International premiere of Carlos Saura’s The King of all the World.