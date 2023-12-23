close_game
close_game
News / India News / Search operation continues in J-K's Rajouri to hunt down terrorists

Search operation continues in J-K's Rajouri to hunt down terrorists

ANI |
Dec 23, 2023 09:23 AM IST

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the terror attack on Thursday evening.

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 23 (ANI): A massive search operation to track ultras has been continued following the killing of four army soldiers by terrorists on Thursday in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector.

HT Image
HT Image

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the terror attack on Thursday evening.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

The encounter started after terrorists fired at the two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3.45 pm on Thursday.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.

Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said.

"The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out