Seated on 11A, passenger survives Air India Boeing 787 crash, all others die: Is it the safest seat?

Amid the horrific scenes and stories from the Air India plane crash incident, the miraculous escape of the lone survivor who was seated on 11A seat of the ill-fated aircraft on Thursday has left people across the globe stunned and triggered discussions over the safety of certain seats during in air disaster. Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat(Bloomberg)

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian origin, miraculously got himself out of the Air India plane that crashed on Thursday shortly after takeoff and plummeted into a hostel building, killing all of the others onboard the aircraft and some on ground. Follow Ahmedabad plane crash news live updates

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seen walking away from the wreckage of a London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was assigned seat - 11A - right next to an emergency exit.

Seat 11A

This detail has led some to question: is seat 11A the safest seat on a plane?

Aviation experts have cautioned against drawing quick conclusions, saying that 11A might not be the seat next to the emergency exit in all aircraft. "Each accident is different, and it is impossible to predict survivability based on seat location," a Reuters report quoted Mitchell Fox, a director at Flight Safety Foundation, a US-based nonprofit.

Viswash Kumar himself noted that the exit on the opposite side was completely blocked by the building the aircraft crashed into. His proximity to the emergency door gave him the crucial seconds needed to escape.

In this video grab via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of Air India plane crash.(PMO)

"In this particular instance, because the passenger was sitting adjacent to the emergency exit, this was obviously the safest seat on the day," said Ron Bartsch, chairman at Sydney-based AvLaw Aviation Consulting.

"But it's not always 11A, it's just 11A on this configuration of the Boeing 787."

Airline interiors vary greatly by model and carrier, making it impossible to standardise "safest seats." A 2007 study by Popular Mechanics, cited in the Reuters report, found passengers seated towards the rear were statistically more likely to survive, while others argue the wing section may offer structural advantages.

Even being near an exit is not always a guarantee - some may jam or be inaccessible post-crash. Yet, having that chance to be one of the first out is undeniably valuable.

In January last year, a panel on a Boeing 737 MAX blew off mid-flight due to missing bolts, leaving a gaping hole next to an empty seat. No one was injured, but it showed how unpredictable such incidents can be.

Safety briefings, often ignored

Experts also caution that everyday risks are different - like being hit by falling luggage.

The best strategy, they say, is still preparation.

Safety briefings, which are often ignored or considered something not worth paying attention to, can dramatically increase survival odds in emergencies.

"There have been remarkable advancements in airplane cabin design that have improved the survivability of accidents on or near the ground," said Fox.

These include better fire suppression systems, less flammable cabin materials, and improved evacuation paths.

Discipline also matters. A Japan Airlines flight in January last year made headlines after every one of the 379 people on board survived a runway collision - thanks largely to passengers following instructions and leaving belongings behind.

Simple steps - like counting the rows to your nearest exit or learning the brace position - remain some of the most effective tools in the face of a crisis.