SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch denied exemption, to face Parl panel today | What's on agenda

A high-tension session is on the horizon as Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and other officials are set to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday. Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is being questioned regarding allegations from US-based Hindenburg Research.(HT Photo)

The SEBI officials are being questioned regarding stock regulators' performance in the wake of serious allegations from US-based Hindenburg Research.

The meeting will be held in Delhi on Thursday at 11 am. The PAC is headed by K C Venugopal of the Congress.

Denied exemption: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch to face grave scrutiny

The panel that consists of both ruling and opposition members will grill Buch and a team of 3-4 senior officials. The officials are expected to face grave scrutiny as despite SEBI's inquiry regarding the necessity of the chairperson's attendance, the panel has insisted on Buch's presence.

The committee is set to conduct a comprehensive review of the regulatory board's performance, while opposition MPs are determined to delve into the allegations against Buch.

Agenda of PAC meeting

The agenda of the meeting includes oral evidence of representatives of the finance ministry and the Securities and Exchange Board of India as part of the committee's decision to go for the "performance review of regulatory bodies established by Act of Parliament", PTI reported quoting sources.

"Oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on the subject, 'Performance Review of Regulatory Bodies established by Act of Parliament'," sources added.

Allegations against SEBI Chief Buch

In the last few months, the Sebi chief faced a slew of allegations - first from short-seller Hindenburg and later from the opposition Congress party— regarding her investments in offshore funds linked to the Adani Group and code of conduct violations.

Earlier in September this year, in a joint statement, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch out rightly termed the allegations labeled against them in the recent past as "false, incorrect, malicious and motivated".

