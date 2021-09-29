Second building collapses in Bengaluru in two days

A day after a building collapsed in south Bengaluru’s Lakkasandra, another three-storied building collapsed in the same locality on Tuesday. Though no injuries were reported, however, according to eye witness accounts some occupants of the building escaped in the nick of time. Three people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

According to the department of fire and emergency services, the building was located on the premises of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) at dairy circle and it was occupied by the staffers of Bangalore Milk Union Limited (Bamul). Residents noticed cracks in the building on Tuesday morning and the department was alerted.

Even before the arrival of the department, occupants of the building, around 18 families, started evacuating the place. Properties worth several lakh including jewellery, furniture, and appliances in the apartments have been damaged, according to officials of the fire and department services.

“There were wide cracks had developed in the building and people have started noticing it last evening itself, we have been able to rescue two dogs from the building as well. Three people sustained minor injuries,” said a senior official.

MD Satish, managing director of KMF said the building was examined and assessed by the KMF civil engineers and structural experts in 2016. “They had certified that the building is fit for occupation for another 10-years and hence the staff was allowed to stay in the building. However, we will extend all possible support to the families in shifting to a better place,” he said.

According to BBMP officials, the building is 60-years-old. BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said that a survey of the old buildings in the city will be conducted. “We have conducted a similar survey two years and instructions were given to evacuate those buildings that were old. In view of the new developments, we will conduct fresh surveys. We have asked this survey to be finished within 30 days,” said Gupta.