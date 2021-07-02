Second wave of Covid-19 'not over yet': Cautions NITI Aayog’s VK Paul

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Friday cautioned that the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic is not over yet even though the number of daily cases are gradually coming down from the unprecedented levels seen in April and May. Speaking at the daily briefing of the Union health ministry over the Covid-19 situation in the country, Paul said, "We are not safe until the entire nation is safe."

He also said that the central teams have been sent to several states that are still reporting an alarming surge in cases. The Centre on Friday sent multi-disciplinary teams to six states - Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur - that are reporting a high number of cases. The two-member team comprised a clinician and a public health expert.

On the threat of a possible third wave, Paul said, "it is not in our hands." "We must have all the preparation regarding infrastructure in rural areas, arrangement for children, ICU beds, medicines etc," he added.

He further said that the government is attempting to "stall any new outbreak" and if people act responsibly and follow all the Covid-19 norms, "then this wave will not come."

Speaking on the vaccination drive and the future supply of the jabs, Paul said, "The projection that 216 crore doses would be available from August-December was an optimistic, aspirational projection based on what our manufacturers had told us."

Paul also informed that the number of total cases of Delta plus mutation in the country have risen to 56 across the 12 states.

India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97%, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.