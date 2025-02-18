Security at all sensitive places for February 26 ‘snan’, says Maha Kumbh top cop

As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws closer to its conclusion, Prayagraj has been witnessing heavy crowd at railway station with devotees continue to throng the Sangam for a holy dip. Over 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip so far at the world's largest human gathering.(ANI)

Following this, Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna said that we are alert and personnel will be deployed at all sensitive places for February 26, the last snan of Mahakumbh.

"Instructions have been given at the traffic diversion points of Kumbh Mela area that if there is a traffic diversion point near any examination centre, students should be allowed to go to their examination centres. They should not face any problems... The crowd going from Kumbh is being sent through the regulated route. We are alert. The 'snan' of 26 February is still left, for this, we will deploy personnel at all sensitive places...," Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna told ANI.

Over 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip so far at the world's largest human gathering. A massive influx of devotees was seen at the Prayagraj Railway station on Monday.

Police officials were constantly vigilant to manage the overwhelming crowd.

The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force, G P Singh reviewed the security arrangements for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh on Sunday, also appreciated how there is a 'fine synergy' between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF and all other agencies involved.

The X account of CRPF mentioned, "In Prayagraj, DG GP Singh assessed security arrangements for Mahakumbh, guiding CRPF officials on balancing vigilance with seamless public assistance."

"He appreciated the fine synergy between UP Police, CRPF, and all agencies involved while commending their hard work so far in maintaining security," the post added.

To ease the extra rush of passengers during the Mahakumbh Mela and in the backdrop of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has decided to run four special trains to facilitate smooth travel for devotees and travellers.

These special trains are introduced to manage the increased passenger traffic during the Mela and provide added convenience to the travellers.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.