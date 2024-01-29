Security breach at Delhi airport as man scales runway perimeter wall, probe on

In a major security breach at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday, a day after the 75th Republic Day celebrations, an intruder entered the airfield by scaling the perimeter wall of the airport and reaching the runway. Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi (ANI)

An Air India pilot spotted a man on the runway when the former was parking the aircraft in the bay at around 11:30pm on Saturday. The pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) which directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to pursue the intruder.

The intruder, who was found to be intoxicated, was then apprehended by the CISF, who was later handed over to the Delhi Police.

"An Air India pilot reported to air traffic controllers (ATC) that a man had crossed in front of the aircraft during taxing. ATC promptly alerted the Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC), leading to swift action by CISF, who apprehended the intruder and handed over to local police," a senior airport official told ANI.

A Delhi court sent the man, hailing from Haryana's Nuh, to judicial custody while the police are probing his objectives.

"The accused was produced in the court and was sent to judicial custody. Primary investigation revealed that the accused is a drug addict and hails from Haryana's Nuh district," the Delhi Police said.

The city police, however, said there was no security lapse on their part as the airport security comes under the pursuit of CISF and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). The CISF provides a counter-terrorist security cover to the IGIA and is responsible for securing its perimeter wall.

"Airport security under CISF and DIAL..No Delhi police security lapse...," police officials further said.

The incident came as the security agencies of the national capital remained on high alert due to ongoing Republic Day celebrations and Beating the Retreat ceremony.

News agency ANI reported that the airport authorities were treating the matter with utmost seriousness. "Authorities have treated the incident with utmost seriousness, categorising it as a massive security breach and taking extensive measures to address the matter," ANI quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, the Mumbai Airport was fined ₹90 lakh, while IndiGo airlines was fined ₹1.2 crore after a video went viral on social media in which passengers were seen eating openly in the airport apron area.

(With inputs from agencies)