Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Security forces arrest 3 militants in Manipur, seize arms and ammunition

PTI |
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 11:02 am IST

The seized weapons include an INSAS rifle, a bolt-action rifle, two 51mm mortars, two country-made carbines, one .32 pistol, seven IEDs, and other items.

Three militants belonging to three proscribed outfits have been arrested by security forces in Imphal East and West districts of Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition, and explosives from Singtom village in Kakching district in Manipur.(PTI/Representative)
An active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was arrested from Taothong Khunou area in Imphal West district on Sunday.

The insurgent, identified as Oinam Somenchandra Singh (41), was involved in extortion from shops and the general public. A pistol with a magazine was seized from his possession, a police statement said.

A militant belonging to the proscribed People's Liberation Army was arrested from Huikap Makha Leikai in Imphal East district on Sunday. He was identified as Phanjoubam Ramanada Singh (23), it said.

An active cadre of KCP(MFL) was arrested from Takhel in Imphal East district on Monday.

Meanwhile, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition and explosives from Singtom village in Kakching district on Monday.

The seized weapons include an INSAS rifle, a bolt-action rifle, two 51mm mortars, two country-made carbines, one .32 pistol, seven IEDs, 56 cartridges of various calibres, two tear smoke grenades and other items.

