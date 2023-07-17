Security forces foil infiltration bid in J&K’s Poonch, kill two

The security forces on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday foiled a major infiltration bid and gunned down two infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch area, security officials said. (Representative Photo)

“Operation Bahadur #Poonch Sector. Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress,” wrote Nagrota-based White Knight Corps on its Twitter handle.

On July 10, the Indian Army had foiled a major infiltration bid and killed a terrorist along the LoC in the Nowshera sector in adjoining Rajouri district in an operation that spanned over two nights and recovered arms and ammunitions.

An AK 47 rifle, three AK magazines with 175 rounds, one 9 mm pistol, two magazines with 15 rounds, four hand grenades, communication equipment, and a large quantity of eatables and clothing for sustenance were recovered from the encounter site.

According to army officials, there has been a spike in intrusion bids from Pakistan along the Indo-Pak borders in Jammu and Kashmir since the annual Amarnath pilgrimage began on July 1.

Intelligence agencies have cautioned security forces of a possible attempt by Pak-based terror outfits to target and disrupt the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, eight Central Reserve Armed Forces (CRPF) personnel on their way to the Amarnath pilgrimage were injured in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonmargh district.