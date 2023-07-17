Two IEDs destroyed by security forces in J&K’s Kupwara district

Security forces on Monday recovered and destroyed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the forests of frontier district of Kupwara in North Kashmir, police officials said. The police said that the bomb disposal team executed a controlled detonation of IEDs, rendering them safe. (Representative file image)

The recovery was made by the army and police officials in a joint operation.

“Based on specific information, the army along with Handwara Police launched a swift and well-coordinated Search and Destruction Operation (SADO) at Wodhpura forest in the wee hours. In the joint operation, two IEDs of approximately 5 and 7 kilograms were recovered from Wodhpura Ridge near NH 701,” said a police spokesperson.

“The positive identification of IEDs were carried out by Indian Army’s highly trained explosive detection team equipped with explosive detectors and army dog, “the spokesperson said.

The police said that the bomb disposal team executed a controlled detonation of IEDs, rendering them safe.

“A thorough search operation resumed by joint teams of Army and Handwara Police in the general area of Wodhpura forest for possibility of any more IED or hiding terrorists, “he said.

The police said that the prompt action by the joint team of security forces averted a major incident in the area.

