e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Ayodhya verdict: Security of 5 Supreme Court judges beefed up

The enhanced security has been put in place since Saturday, when the judges -- Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, CJI-designate Sharad Arvind Bobde and justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer -- delivered the verdict in the century-old dispute.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 17:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.
As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.(Photo: Sourced/ Hindustan Times)
         

Security of five judges, who delivered the verdict in the highly-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, has been enhanced with the deployment of additional troops, barricades and mobile escort teams, officials said on Sunday.

The enhanced security has been put in place since Saturday, when the judges -- Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, CJI-designate Sharad Arvind Bobde and justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer -- delivered the verdict in the century-old dispute.

“Security of the honourable judges has been enhanced as a precautionary measure. However, there has been no specific threat to anyone of the judges,” a senior official said.

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.

ALSO WATCH | Will SC Ayodhya verdict alter India’s political landscape?

Earlier, the judges had house guards and static security.

Now the mobile component of the security has been added and an escort vehicle with armed guards will accompany each judge’s vehicle.

“The arrangements are purely a precautionary step,” another official said.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back to more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Delivering a unanimous verdict on a case that has long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land.

Justice Gogoi is due to retire on November 17.

tags
top news
Can’t form government in Maharashtra on our own, BJP tells Governor Koshyari
Can’t form government in Maharashtra on our own, BJP tells Governor Koshyari
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News