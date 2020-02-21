Security of woman who accused BJP MLA of rape bolstered: Cops

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 02:36 IST

Bhadohi police on Thursday said three constables had been deployed for the security of the 40-year-old woman who accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others, including three of his sons, of raping her for a month in 2017.

Police registered a case in this connection on Wednesday following a complaint by the woman. Police said her security had been reinforced after she claimed she was getting threats to her life.

“The woman alleged that she was getting threats after which her security had been enhanced. She has been provided three constables, including two women constables, who would provide her round-the-clock security,” Bhadohi superintendent of police Ram Badan Singh said.

The woman, who is a widow, lodged a complaint with the police on February 10 following which an FIR was registered on Wednesday, he said.

The woman alleged that she was first raped by Tripathi’s nephew Sandeep Tiwari, who was also named in the FIR, in 2016. She said she did not lodge a complaint earlier as Tiwari had promised to marry her.

She alleged that during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, she was kept in a hotel for a month by Tiwari, during which all the seven accused visited the hotel and repeatedly raped her, the officer said. She also claimed that she became pregnant and was forced to undergo abortion.

A probe in this regard was handed over to assistant superintendent of police Ravindra Verma. On the basis of his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men, the SP said. The SP said the woman’s statement was recorded before a magistrate and her medical examination would be conducted on Saturday.