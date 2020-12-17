e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar

‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar

Jaishankar said it is critical to address the Indo-Pacific policy for all players in the international arena as threats to the region could imperil security.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
File photo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
         

The security, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific is vital for the world and the region captures a mix of India’s broadening horizons, widening interests and globalised activities, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Defining the Indo-Pacific construct, he said the region signifies the confluence of the Indian and Pacific oceans that can no longer be handled as distinct spheres. The space is also home to more than 64 per cent of the world’s population and accounts for 62 per cent of the global GDP, with more than 50 per cent of global trade traversing through its waters.

“And obviously, the security, stability, peace and prosperity of this vast region is vital for the world,” he said while speaking on the theme “Future construct of the Indo-Pacific” at the Partnership Summit 2020 organised by the Confederation of the Indian Industry (CII) and the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

“Every nation and region would have its own version of this reality. But I can speak for India and say this: It captures a mix of our broadening horizons, widening interests, and globalised activities,” he added.

Also read: India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff

Jaishankar emphasised the need for collaborative action, as the individual interests of countries and collective benefits are at stake. He said it is critical to address the Indo-Pacific policy for all players in the international arena as threats to the region could imperil security.

Referring to the debate on who owns the Indo-Pacific concept, he said records show India and Japan were “early movers” and Australia and the US joined in later. The ASEAN announced its Indo-Pacific approach last year and France, Germany and The Netherlands recently unveiled their official policies while the UK is now talking of an “Indo-Pacific tilt”.

“This active debate should be treated as a recognition of reality and statement of priority. Quite appropriately, much of it revolves around the ASEAN, whose East Asia Summit initiative has long had its own Indo-Pacific connotations,” he added.

Speaking on India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), that was announced at the East Asia Summit in November 2019, Jaishankar said this is aimed at strengthening practical cooperation and rests on the seven pillars of maritime security, maritime ecology, maritime resources, capacity building, disaster risk reduction and management; science, technology and academic cooperation; and trade, connectivity and maritime transport.

India will be a driving force for all areas under IPOI, and like-minded countries, such as Australia and Japan, and ASEAN member states have already expressed willingness to work with the country in these areas, Jaishankar said.

tags
top news
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
‘Everything but effective probe’: Kerala CM asks PM to rein in central agencies
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
NCB issues notice to Karan Johar over 2019’s viral party video
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: Report
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In