Security tightened ahead of Indian Youth Congress’ ‘Yuva Kranti Yatra’ in Delhi

Indian Youth Congress’ nation-wide public outreach campaign ‘Yuva Kranti Yatra’ in run up to the Lok Sabha polls will reach its final destination here on Wednesday after covering 25 states in about a month-and-a-half during which it raised alleged “failures” of the Modi government.

The Yuva Kranti Yatra was flagged off from Kanyakumari on December 16.

The police and security personnel on alert as Yuva Kranti Yatra , Congress rally will proceed to Tal katora stadium, at Delhi-UP Border in New Delhi. (Sushil Kumar/HT Photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, taking to Twitter, congratulated youth Congress workers for covering a distance of 22,000 km to take the message of the party to the people and make them aware of the Modi government’s “failures”.

मैं युवा कांग्रेस को युवा क्रांति यात्रा, जिसने 46 दिनों में 22,000 किलोमीटर का सफर तय कर देश में मोदी सरकार की विफलताओं और कांग्रेस की विचारधारा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का काम किया, 30 जनवरी को आप सब दिल्ली समापन पर आवाज बुलंद करने दिल्ली आ रहे है, मै इसके लिए बधाई देता हूं। pic.twitter.com/IZh5XZMfuo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2019

“Delhi will be the 26th state, where the journey will be concluded tomorrow. So, in these 26 states, in the last 46 days, in different places of the country, through meetings, small assemblies, big rallies, ‘nukkad’ meetings and all the discussions, at all places...the situation that came to the fore, is definitely a matter of concern,” IYC President Keshav Chand Yadav said at a media briefing here. He said that during the Yatra they raised issues of the youth, minorities and Dalits, farmers, education, and pollution of the Ganga river.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 10:16 IST