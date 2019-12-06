Security tightened in Ayodhya

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 00:00 IST

Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government tightened security in Ayodhya town on Thursday ahead of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, the first since the Supreme Court decided in favour of a Ram temple at the site, which has inflamed communal passions in the region for decades.

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders and a ban on all kinds of celebration. A large contingent of police has also been deployed. “Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. The city is normal. We are keeping a close watch on all activities,” said Anuj Kumar Jha, district magistrate, Ayodhya.

Jha, along with senior superintendent of police Ashish Tewari, led a flag march in the city on Thursday evening.

Tiwari said 14 companies of provincial armed constabulary (approximately 1400 personnel), 1365 home guards, five additional SPs, 8 deputy SPs, 35 inspectors, 140 sub-inspectors, 350 civil police constables and 100 women constables had been deployed.

In the town’s bustling main square, many residents said they were looking to move on from an episode that scarred community relations.

“Ayodhya is calm and quiet as usual. It is like any other day,” said Dinesh Jaiswal, a sweetmeats trader. Shankar Yadav, a roadside vendor at Naya ghat on the banks of the Saryu river felt it was time for both communities to move on. “The court’s verdict must be accepted by all,” he said.

On December 6, a mob scaled the 15th century Babri Masjid and demolished it in a matter of hours, triggering a chain of riots across India that killed at least 2,000 people. A 136-year-long legal dispute over the 2.77 acre site was resolved by the apex court in November. A five-judge SC bench awarded title of the land to Ram Lalla, the child deity, and offered Muslims five acres of land at an alternative site for a mosque.

Friday is the first anniversary of the demolition since the landmark judgment.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has announced it will not observe ‘Shaurya Diwas’ celebrations and instead urge local residents, temples and Hindu religious institutions to light earthen lamps in their premises.

“We have accomplished the task. The legal battle has been won,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of the VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, the nerve centre of the temple movement.

Many Muslims said they will continue to observe the ‘Yaum-e-Gham’ (day of mourning) to express grief over the demolition.

Other Muslim residents said they had no option but to move ahead.