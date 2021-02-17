IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Sedition can’t be used to quieten disquiet: Delhi court observes
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
india news

Sedition can’t be used to quieten disquiet: Delhi court observes

Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana made the observation while granting bail to Devi Lal Burdak and Swaroop Ram. The two were arrested by the Delhi Police for alleged sedition and circulating rumours by posting videos on social media.
READ FULL STORY
By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:29 AM IST

A Delhi court has said that sedition charges should not be invoked to quieten disquiet under the pretence of muzzling miscreants, making the observations while granting bail to two people arrested in connection with the tractor rally violence during farmers’ protest on this year’s Republic Day.

Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana made the observation while granting bail to Devi Lal Burdak and Swaroop Ram. The two were arrested by the Delhi Police for alleged sedition and circulating rumours by posting videos on social media.

“The law of sedition is a powerful tool in the hands of the state to maintain peace and order in the society. However, it cannot be invoked to quieten the disquiet under the pretence of muzzling the miscreants,” the judge said on Monday. The court said the invocation of Section 124 A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code was a “seriously debatable issue” in the case.

Read more: Karnataka police yet to file charge-sheets in 3 sedition cases filed a year ago

Burdak and Ram, both aged 25, were booked under sections 124A (sedition), 505 (spreading rumors), 468 (forgery) and 471 (fraud) of the IPC. While Ram, a labourer, was arrested from Mahisagar in Gujarat, Burdak was arrested from Nagaur in Rajasthan. The police alleged that both the accused circulated a video on social media that showed a senior police official briefing other personnel during the farmers’ protest. It alleged that though it was an old video of September 2020, it was being projected through social media posts as being connected with the farmers’ agitation and the violence son January 26 in an effort to project that there was unrest within the police forces.

“In the recent violence that occurred on Jan 26 at Red Fort, near ITO and other areas in Delhi, a large number of police personnel were injured and these posts have been released on social media at a strategic time deliberately in an attempt to excite disaffection towards the government established by law and with an intent to cause any officer or soldier in the Armed Forces to mutiny or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty as such,” the police told the court.

Read more: Kangana Ranaut seeks quashing of FIR for sedition, tells court her tweets did not incite violence

The investigating agency also said that the accused circulated fake videos and also charged them for forgery. The court, however, rejected both the contentions and said that the invocation of sedition in this case was a “debatable issue”.

“Evidently, law proscribes any act which has a tendency to create disorder or disturbance of public peace by resort to violence. In the absence of any exhortation, call, incitement or instigation to create disorder or disturbance of public peace by resort to violence or any allusion or oblique remark or even any hint towards this objective, attributable to the accused, I suspect that Section 124 A IPC can be validly invoked against the accused,” the court said.

It also said that “it had personally seen the video in the courtroom where evidently a senior police officer of Delhi Police is raising slogans, in a very agitated tone, and a group of Delhi Police personnel are seen standing beside him. The background voices also suggest a very charged up atmosphere”.

Read more: JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others

The judge also rejected the charges of forgery and said that the video in question was not created by the accused and was merely forwarded by them.

“Consequently, since the prosecution has failed to point out the creation of any false document in the instant case, I fail to understand as to how come the offence u/s 468/471 IPC (forgery) can be invoked in the instant case,” the judge said.

Advocate Surender Chaudhary, the counsel representing the accused, said that it was complete injustice on the part of the police to arrest the two young men who had no connection with the farmers’ protest. He said that his clients had not even visited the Red Fort or any of the protesting sites and they were arrested from their homes.

“This is complete travesty of justice. The career of the young boys is at stake now. This is also suppressing the right to protest envisaged under the Indian Constitution,” he said. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said sedition has a high benchmark and the SC has said that unless there is an incitement to violence, the act will not constitute sedition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
Close
Authorities have carried out contact tracing for the five people, and no other person is found to have contracted the new variants till now, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at the weekly government briefing on Covid-19.(ANI)
Authorities have carried out contact tracing for the five people, and no other person is found to have contracted the new variants till now, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at the weekly government briefing on Covid-19.(ANI)
india news

4 South Africa variant cases found, 1 with strain from Brazil

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
“There are no direct flights from South Africa or Brazil, so the health ministry and the civil aviation ministry are in touch on the steps to be taken on the matter,” Bhushan said, while refusing to give details about which airport the five people arrived at or their location at present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiran Bedi was replaced as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, with the Telangana governor being given the additional charge of the UT.(HT Photo)
Kiran Bedi was replaced as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, with the Telangana governor being given the additional charge of the UT.(HT Photo)
india news

Cong loses Puducherry majority after 4 MLAs quit; Kiran Bedi replaced

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The assembly has 30 elected seats and three nominated members. In the 2016 assembly polls, the Congress won 15 seats. It has the support of three MLAs from the DMK and an independent MLA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
india news

Spell out regulatory regime, SC tells govt on OTT norms

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The court was initially of the view that PIL demanding institutional regulations for OTTs should first go to the government, as solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, made a statement that “something” was being done about it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Parliament after a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane is also seen.(PTI)
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat at Parliament after a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane is also seen.(PTI)
india news

First joint commands to be launched by May

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:30 AM IST
India gets ready to roll out long-awaited theaterisation plan with Air Defence and Maritime commands
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru, India.(Reuters)
india news

Toolkit case: Some relief for activists as police defend action

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Police said it asked Zoom to share details of a virtual meeting in January where Jacob, Ravi, Muluk and roughly 70 people allegedly fixed details of the document and protest with pro-Khalistani members. Investigators sought help from WhatsApp over a group where the document was allegedly discussed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided the Bengaluru offices of Amnesty International India.(ANI/Twitter)
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday raided the Bengaluru offices of Amnesty International India.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

ED attaches over 17cr Amnesty India assets in laundering case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:37 PM IST
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ED said the provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching bank accounts of Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference, in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

PM Modi: Small farmers already benefiting from new laws

By Umesh Raghuvanshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:17 PM IST
“The new farm laws are already benefiting small farmers…But efforts are being made to spread misinformation,” Modi said, dedicating to people a medical college in Bahraich at the same event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Between April and October, a total of 83,190 people have been tested for HIV, of whom, 803 have been found infected with the virus.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Between April and October, a total of 83,190 people have been tested for HIV, of whom, 803 have been found infected with the virus.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Haryana to bring cancer, HIV patients under social security pension scheme

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Haryana's Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Om Prakash Yadav, on Tuesday said that on the lines of the old age pension, the state's cancer, kidney and HIV patients will be given a pension of 2,250 per month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
india news

Delhi records 94 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 9 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:41 PM IST
On Monday, the national capital had reported 134 cases and two deaths. The average number of daily infections has hovered between 131 to 158, according to government data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China barred the broadcasting of BBC World News on the mainland claiming that it has done a "slew of falsified" reporting on several issues.
On Friday, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China barred the broadcasting of BBC World News on the mainland claiming that it has done a "slew of falsified" reporting on several issues.
india news

No Chinese media outlet truly independent of CCP: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Commenting on the recent China's ban on British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, said control of the media has only increased since President Xi Jinping became the country's supreme leader in autumn 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The administration has also directed the officers to strengthen their grievance redressal mechanism so that people are able to reach higher officers on a real-time basis.(Reuters File Photo)
The administration has also directed the officers to strengthen their grievance redressal mechanism so that people are able to reach higher officers on a real-time basis.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

500 cr to be spent on replacing barbed wires, wooden poles in Jammu

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), Rohit Kanal also said the department would insure each of its field workers, including daily rated workers, and for life and any possible injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the revised guidelines, the sector will be deregulated and conditions such as prior approvals for surveying, mapping and for building applications have been removed.(AP Photo (Representative Image))
Under the revised guidelines, the sector will be deregulated and conditions such as prior approvals for surveying, mapping and for building applications have been removed.(AP Photo (Representative Image))
india news

Govt releases guidelines for new mapping data policy: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Geospatial data is information related to any specific location on the Earth's surface. Accurate geospatial data is crucial during the infrastructure projects such as the creation of industrial corridors or linkages of rivers. They are also essential in developing smart-cities, for any work related to logistics and urban transport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taking to Twitter, Tharoor shared a cartoon of yoga guru Ramdev doing a sirsasana or a headstand in front of a board showing the price of petrol at Rupees 90 per litre.(PTI file photo)
Taking to Twitter, Tharoor shared a cartoon of yoga guru Ramdev doing a sirsasana or a headstand in front of a board showing the price of petrol at Rupees 90 per litre.(PTI file photo)
india news

If you took yoga lessons from Ramdev: Tharoor's jab over fuel price hike

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:46 PM IST
Petrol and diesel went up for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday. According to oil marketing companies, petrol was hiked by 30 paise while diesel there was a 35 paise surge in the price of diesel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also inaugurated developmental works through the video conferencing.(ANI)
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also inaugurated developmental works through the video conferencing.(ANI)
india news

Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:31 PM IST
The spectators will be closer to the pitch than at any other hockey stadium in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray it was up to the state’s citizens to decide if they want to go into a complete lockdown again to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray it was up to the state’s citizens to decide if they want to go into a complete lockdown again to curb the spread of Covid-19.
india news

Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Maharashtra registered 3,663 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, 461 of them in Mumbai, after reporting 4,092 infections on Sunday, highest single-day tally in more than a month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP