e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Seen this script play out before’: Omar Abdullah reacts to Arvind Kejriwal’s house arrest claim

‘Seen this script play out before’: Omar Abdullah reacts to Arvind Kejriwal’s house arrest claim

Responding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s claim that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is under house arrest, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that he feels like he has seen “this script play out somewhere else also”.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:21 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah(Photo: Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)
         

Responding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s claim that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is under house arrest, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that he feels like he has seen “this script play out somewhere else also”.

“AAP claims the Chief Minister is under house arrest. The police deny the claim. I do not know why but I feel like I have seen this script play out somewhere else also,” National Conference vice-president Abdullah said in a tweet.

Omar Abdullah was released on March 24, 2020 after more than seven months in detention in Srinagar. Abdullah was among the several political leaders who had been put under house arrest after the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The AAP in Delhi had claimed that Kejriwal had been put under house arrest on Tuesday, a day after he visited farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

“BJP’s Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence,” said the Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet.

Denying AAP’s claims, Satish Golcha Special CP said there’s absolutely no restriction whatsoever on the movement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There’s absolutely no restriction whatsoever. The Chief Minister has been meeting his usual engagements and has been moving out of his residence. There’s adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent the untoward incident,” Golcha told media.

tags
top news
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In