‘Seeped in terrorism, serial borrower’: India launches sharp attack at Pakistan during UN meet

India delivered a fiery response to Pakistan at the United Nations on Tuesday claiming that the country still remains seeped in fanaticism and terrorism. India's remarks came as a rebuttal to what it called 'juvenile disinformation' spread by Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar. Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish speaks during a meeting of UNSC.(PTI File)

Speaking at a UNSC’s open debate, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, took direct aim at Pakistan’s credibility on international issues.

Ambassador Harish began by drawing a sharp contrast between the two South Asian neighbours, declaring, “On one hand there is India - a matured democracy, a surging economy, a pluralistic and inclusive society. At the other extreme is Pakistan, steeped in fanaticism and terrorism and a serial borrower from the IMF.”

Calling out Pakistan's routine attempts to misuse multilateral forums for narrow political gains, Harish accused Islamabad of hypocrisy, saying, “It ill behoves a member of the Council to offer homilies while indulging in practices that are unacceptable to the international community.”

The ambassador emphasized that India, as a founding member of the UN and a responsible global actor, remains committed to building a peaceful, just, and equitable world. “India has constructively engaged with partners at the United Nations to strengthen the global order based on rules, dialogue, and mutual respect,” he said.

In a pointed reference to Pakistan’s record, Ambassador Harish reminded the Council of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where 26 innocent civilians were gunned down by Pakistan-based terrorists. He said India responded with Operation Sindoor, a “focused, measured, and non-escalatory” military operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

The operation, conducted on May 7, triggered heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, including a brief spell of cross-border firing. However, hostilities subsided on May 10. Harish noted that the ceasefire was agreed upon at the direct request of Pakistan, clarifying recent claims by US President Donald Trump, who had stated that the US brokered peace between the two countries.

The diplomat also reiterated India’s firm stand on zero tolerance for terrorism, calling it a “fundamental principle” that must be universally upheld. His remarks underscored the growing international frustration with states that sponsor or tolerate extremist violence while preaching peace at global forums.