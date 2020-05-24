e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Seer among two killed in Nanded; accused arrested

Seer among two killed in Nanded; accused arrested

The accused, a history-sheeter with a 10-year-old murder case against his name, was held a few hours later from Tanur police station limits along the Telangana state border, police added.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 00:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aurangabad
A sadhu residing in his ashram in Nagthana in Maharashtra’s Nanded district and another person were killed on Sunday morning.
A sadhu residing in his ashram in Nagthana in Maharashtra’s Nanded district and another person were killed on Sunday morning.
         

A sadhu residing in his ashram in Nagthana in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, some 250 kilometres from here, and another person were killed on Sunday morning, with police stating that robbery may have been the motive.

The accused, a history-sheeter with a 10-year-old murder case against his name, was held a few hours later from Tanur police station limits along the Telangana state border, police added.

Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Magar said sadhu Shivacharya Nirnay Rudrapratap Maharaj (33) and a 50-year-old man identified as Bhagwan Shinde were killed around 4am in Nagthana.

“There is a possibility Sainath and Shinde met each other at a Zilla Parishad school some 750 metres away from the ashram where the deceased sadhu stayed. Lingade killed Shinde first, kept his body in a bathroom, and then went to where the sadhu resided, killed him,” the SP said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In