Seer on fast for closure of all hydel power projects on Ganga writes to PM Modi
- Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Haridwar's Matri Sadan ashram wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his fast as ‘tapasya’, a fight against corruption and for preserving the environment.
A seer who has been on a fast for the past 12 days has refused to end it, stressing he has resolved to go ahead with his agitation for an indefinite time until his demands of closing all hydropower projects on the Ganga and its tributaries are met.
Bahamchari Atmabodhanand of Haridwar's Matri Sadan ashram who has been on a diet of water, lemon, salt and honey, also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his fast as ‘tapasya’, a fight against corruption and for preserving the environment.
A native of Kerala, the computer science graduate took to spiritualism in 2014 after a pilgrimage to Badrinath where he met Matri Sadan ashram founder Swami Shivanand Saraswati who took him under his wing.
Brahmachari Atmabodhanand who has lost 2 kg body weight since February 23 when he started his fast, reiterated that unless all his demands are sincerely met he won’t give up his agitation.
Atmabodhanand is also demanding the prohibition on stone crusher units within 5 km periphery of Ganga riverbed, a blanket prohibition on quarrying from Raiwala till Bhogpur, the formation of Ganga Council, speedy enacting of Ganga Act and ensuring a free unhindered flow of Hinduism\s holiest river.
“It is of utter dismay that mining is continuing in the restricted areas and Ganga river’s flow is being stopped by means of numerous hydropower projects which off late has resulted in environmental implications leading to the Kedarnath flash floods way back in 2013 and recently glacier breach in Tapovan, Chamoli on Rishi Ganga-Dhauli Ganga stretch,” Atmabodhanand wrote in his letter to PM Modi.
Brahamchari Atmabodhanand has a record of going on fasts. He had fasted a record 194 days from October 14, 2018 till May 4, 2019 on similar demands for prohibition on quarrying and hydropower projects.
His last agitation lasted 41 days in February-March 2020 prior to the lockdown imposition when he sat on agitation in support of Sadhvi Padmavati, another disciple of Swami Shivanand Saraswati, who also staged 100 days of agitation last year demanding a ban on quarrying.
Prior to Brahamchari in October 2018, Sant Gopal Das had also started fast unto death agitation at Matri Sadan ashram, within hours of the demise of Gyan Swarup Sanand, a former Indian Institute of Technology professor.
Swami Sanand had started his fast on June 20, 2018 demanding total ban on quarrying, removal of all stone crushers from Ganga river bed, stopping of hydropower projects on the eco-sensitive zone of Bhagirathi, Alaknanda and Ganga. He died after 112 days on October 11, 2018.
On the same demands another Matri Sadan seer Swami Nigmanand had died on June 13, 2011 after 114 days of indefinite fast carried at Matri Sadan ashram which brought global attention towards illegal quarrying and the ill effects of hydro power projects on Ganga and ecology.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?' Omar Abdullah taunts BJP
- Omar Abdullah chided BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who was quoted a saying the "Bengal will become like Kashmir" if the Trinamool Congress returns to power in the assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws made for farmers or for Modi’s ‘kharabpati’ friends?: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coast Guard seizes 3 Sri Lankan boats laden with drugs off Kerala coast
- Two hundred kg of cocaine and 60 kg of hashish were seized from the boats registered in Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naidu values researchers for finding tech solutions for dealing with pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seer on fast for closure of all hydel power projects on Ganga writes to PM Modi
- Brahamchari Atmabodhanand of Haridwar's Matri Sadan ashram wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing his fast as ‘tapasya’, a fight against corruption and for preserving the environment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Fire Services plan tech overhaul, reduce response time, improve efficiency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sex ratio better here': President Kovind praises gender equality among tribals
- The President was on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. Sunday's 'Janjatiya Sammelan' where he delivered his speech was organised by the MP Tribal Welfare Department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Centre blames polls, public transport for Maha Covid spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beat up govt officials with sticks, says Giriraj in Bihar; CM Nitish reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid spike: Crowded public transport, polls to blame, says Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Pawar slams PM, says 'he has time for Kolkata, but not for farmers'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha cabinet resolves 16 major decisions under Naveen Patnaik's chairmanship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Topic of emergency should be buried once and for all’, says Shiv Sena
- The Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana asked what was the need to revisit the same topic again and again when it has become obsolete.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reaches 20 million mark, 1.5 million inoculated in a single-day
- India is behind only the United States and the United Kingdom in terms of the total number of people receiving vaccination, data from the health ministry shows.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah confident of NDA victory in upcoming TN assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox