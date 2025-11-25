Mathura , Seers and sages on Tuesday undertook the Panchavati tree plantation on 140 acres of land at the Ardh Kumbh Vaishnav meeting place on the banks of the Yamuna in Vrindavan. Seers plant 108 trees of 5 varieties on banks of Yamuna in Vrindavan

After planting five varieties of trees in the Krishna Bhoomi Arcade, Minister of State for Forests, Environment, Forest Conservation and Climate Change Dr Arun Kumar Saxena, said, "A clean environment is essential for a better life, and planting as many trees as possible is the only simple solution to save the environment. Therefore, every citizen should plant at least one tree in the name of Mother Goddess and protect it, as appealed by our prime minister and chief minister."

He added that the development work is very important for the development of human civilisation, but not at the cost of the environment. Because if the environment deteriorates, even life will become difficult.

Saxena also said that the environment is deteriorating. "This is increasing global warming. Because of this, the Earth's temperature is rising, and if everything continues like this, at some point there will be no scope for life."

The minister said the only way to prevent this problem is to reduce carbon dioxide from the Earth. The best solution is to plant trees, he added.

"I am happy that 108 Panchavati trees are being planted at the Vaishnav meeting place of Ardh Kumbh on the banks of the Yamuna in Vrindavan," he said.

He said a river with trees on its banks does not dry up quickly and trees on the banks of a river do not die easily.

On this occasion, Ravindra Chamaria, chairman and managing director of Infinity Group , said that out of the 140 acres, trees will be planted on approximately 100 acres, but within a 40-acre area, seasonal flowers will be planted that can be used in the worship of Banke Bihari, Thakurji and in other temples of Vrindavan.

